Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 2

** IRAN DAILY

– Tehran to host 24th Iran Int’l Electricity Exhibition

The 24th edition of Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2024) will be inaugurated on October 24.

In the four-day exhibition, exhibitors will showcase their latest achievements and products in the fields of production, transmission, distribution, high-, medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment, all kinds of electrical panels, lighting equipment, smart equipment, diesel generators and electric motors, batteries and UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), earthing and cathodic protection systems, transformer, wire and cable, industrial automation, instrumentation and measuring equipment, contractor, consultant, scientific research and research centers, power transmission lines and related equipment, medium-, high- and low-voltage substations, renewable energy and related equipment.

-- Iran, Russia discuss boosting bilateral economic ties

Iran’s Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati held talks with his Russian counterpart Maxim Reshetnikov, focusing on the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

The two ministers met on Monday evening, on the sidelines of negotiations between high-level Iranian and Russian delegations in Tehran.

-- Iran’s imports of cooking oil, oil seeds surpass $4.3b per year

Iran’s imports of cooking oil and oil seeds reached some $4.329 billion in the calendar year to late March, according to a report which shows that the country has a long way to go to become self-sufficient in production of those commodities.

The Monday report by the Tasnim News Agency showed that Iran had relied on imports from Brazil, Russia and Indonesia for 90% of its demand for cooking oil and oil seeds in the past decades.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Exhibition ‘Gaza in Blood’ Opens at Imam Reza (AS) Shrine

An exhibition titled “Gaza in Blood”, featuring calligraphy paintings by the renowned artist Mohsen Tavassoli, has opened at the Museum of Imam Reza (AS) shrine in Mashhad.

The exhibition’s opening ceremony took place on Monday, September 30, 2024, in Mashhad, to commemorate the Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Children.

-- Iran Urges Int’l Community to Stop Zionist Genocide

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref called on the international community to react to the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the innocent people of Lebanon and Palestine.

Speaking in the 3rd Forum of Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan on Tuesday, he pointed out that continuation of the Zionist regime’s crimes against Lebanon and Gaza is unacceptable, and the international community must react to it as soon as possible.

-- Iran Football Federation, Taremi, Ahmad Abbasi Nominated for 2023 AFC Annual Awards

Iran football federation, Mehdi Taremi and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi have been nominated for the AFC Annual Awards Seoul 2023. The highly anticipated and star-studded cast of nominees was announced today, with just under a month left to the gala ceremony.

Asia’s finest, headlined by the coveted AFC Player of the Year and AFC Women’s Player of the Year accolades, will be crowned on October 29 when the 28th edition of the AFC Annual Awards take place at the stunning Grand Peace Palace of the Kyung Hee University.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian girls win two golds in World Taekwondo Junior Championships

There was double joy for Iran on the first day of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Chuncheon, Korea as Parnian Noori and Aynaz Nasiri won two gold medals.

Noori overcame China’s Yinuo Xu in an intriguing women’s -52kg final to become the first junior world champion crowned in Chuncheon, and her feat was later matched by her compatriot Nasiri, who staved off the challenge of Kazakhstan’s Nuray Kaznabek in the women’s -59kg.

-- Turkish translation of Nezami's classic “Haft Peykar” published

A Turkish translation of Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi’s “Haft Peykar” has recently been published by Bilge Publishing House in Turkey in collaboration with the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul.

Translated by Turkish scholar and distinguished professor of Persian language and literature A. Naci Tokmak, the publication spans 384 pages, with an initial print run of 1,000 copies, IRNA reported on Tuesday. Composed by Nezami Ganjavi in the last decade of the 12th century, the classical Persian masterpiece Haft Peykar is a romanticized biography of Bahram V, who is also known as Bahram-e Gur.

-- Iran opens trade center in Yerevan

Iran officially launched its trade center in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Monday, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the center was attended by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak, Armenia’s Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Narek Hovakimyan, Trade Attaché of the Republic of Armenia in Iran Vardan Kostanyan, members of the Armenian National Assembly, members of the Armenia-Iran Friendship Group, businessmen, heads of industrial centers and other officials from Iran and Armenia.

