Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 30

- IRGC confirms martyrdom of senior commander in Beirut raid

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday confirmed that its military advisor Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday, in which the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement also lost his life. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a letter to IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, said the death of Nilforoushan, the deputy commander for operations of the IRGC, “will not go unanswered.” “This vicious and cowardly act is another clear sign of the terrorist and criminal nature of the Zionist regime and its notorious supporters,” Araghchi said.

- Worldwide rallies against Israel’s war on Lebanon, Gaza

People staged mass protests across the world in denunciation of Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon. The demonstrators also expressed outrage at Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has killed more than 41,500 Palestinians since it launched its merciless offensive in October 2023. Israel launched the war after some 1,200 people were killed in a retaliatory attack by Palestinian resistance groups. The regime has also launched a deadly war on Lebanon, killing more than 1,600 people there.

- Iranian artists react to martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

A number of Iranian artists have taken to social media to express their condolences and sympathy with the people of Lebanon following the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah.

However, their tributes have not been without challenge. In a concerning development, many users on Instagram have reported that their posts and stories about Sayyed Nasrallah have been deleted, with some receiving warnings about “dangerous content.” Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, has been criticized for this move, with many accusing the company of censoring content related to the resistance movement. This is not the first time Meta has been accused of censoring content related to the martyrdom of resistance leaders, including Brigadier General Qassem Soleimani.

- Unyielding as Rock

Israel and its Western allies, in particular the United States, have been living in cloud-cuckoo-land since the Tel Aviv regime assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital. The Hezbollah chief was killed in Israeli brutal airstrikes on residential areas of the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut late on Friday. The popular head of the Lebanese resistance movement was targeted after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

- Senior IRGC commander martyred alongside Nasrallah in Israeli airstrike

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated during Israeli attacks on a number of residential buildings in southern Beirut, which also killed Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. In a statement released on Sunday, the IRGC announced that Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan was pronounced martyred alongside Nasrallah. The statement hailed the deceased military official for making “heroic sacrifices in line with the Palestinian cause” while condemning the Israeli regime for its latest crimes in Lebanon.

- Araghchi critiques UN Security Council's inability to curb Israeli crimes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has expressed frustration at the UN Security Council’s failure to address the ongoing crises in the West Asia, particularly following the recent assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah. His comments came at the conclusion of his visit to New York, where he participated in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In an interview with Iranian reporters, Araghchi expressed his condolences over the loss of “the great Resistance commander.”

- Unprecedented outpouring of grief around world

Protests took place on Saturday and Sunday in multiple countries mourning the Israeli assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah. Nasrallah, who was martyred on Friday in an Israeli airstrike that leveled several residential buildings near Beirut was a towering figure not only in Lebanon but across West Asia and elsewhere.

- Hezbollah missile hits gathering of Zionist troops

Hezbollah said on Sunday it had targeted two locations in northern Israeli occupied territories, including the town of Safed, which it has fired at several times over the past week. The group said its fighters launched a “rocket salvo” at Safed and a smaller location “in defense of Lebanon and its people and in response” to Israeli attacks on cities, villages and civilians. The resistance movement also said it targeted the gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in Shtula town with a missile and inflicted certain casualties on them.

- Prominent filmmaker eulogizes Nasrallah

Prominent Iranian director Ebrahim Hatamikia has paid tribute to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated in a terrorist bombing by Israel on Friday. In his written eulogy, Hatamikia expressed deep sorrow and disbelief at Nasrallah’s martyrdom. He reflected on Nasrallah’s significance, saying, “It’s hard to imagine Lebanon without you.” The director of many award-winning films, such as ‘Glass Agency’ and ‘Bodyguard’, wrote that he recalled waiting to meet Nasrallah in Lebanon but never having the chance.

