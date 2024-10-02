Iran will respond decisively if Israel reacts to missile operation: Defense minister

Operation True Promise 2 was carried out within the framework of international laws, said Brigadier General Nasirzadeh on Wednesday.

He said the operation was based on the UN Charter, calling it entirely rational.

The commander went on to say that 90% of the missiles hit the targets of the Zionist regime successfully.

The Islamic Republic only targeted military positions, he said, adding that Iran did not intend to hit non-military targets.

Using various missiles, Iran targeted three military bases and one security base in the operation, he further explained.

Since Iranian missiles enjoy state-of-the-art technology, they were able to pass the enemy’s defense systems, he further noted.

On Tuesday evening, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

7129**4354