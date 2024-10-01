Iran's IRGC fires dozens of missiles at Israeli regime

Iran's IRGC said that it has started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

Previously, the Israeli army claimed that Iran had begun launching missiles at occupied Palestine, Press TV reported.

Video footages from different cities across Iran like the capital Tehran show that barrage of missiles were fired at against Zionist entity.

Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Khorramabad, Arak etc. across Iran have witnessed missiles launched in the sky.

In a statement, the IRGC said moments ago that the missile attack was a retaliation for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Iran's IRGC warned the Israeli regime of more severe Iranian retaliation in case it responds to attack.

"The great Islamic nation of the noble and martyr-loving nation of Iran moments before and after a period of self-restraint against the violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the assassination of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh by the Zionist regime and against the country's right to legitimate self-defense against the United Nations Charter and the intensification of the evils of the regime with the support of the United States in the massacre in Lebanon and Gaza and the martyrdom of Great Mujahid, the leader of the axis of resistance and the proud secretary general of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the martyrdom of Commander and the Advisor of IRGC in Lebanon, IRGC Major General Abbas Nilfroushan, the IRGC Air Force launched dozens of ballistic missiles to target important military and security targets in the heart of the occupied territories, the details of which will be recalled later," the IRGC statement added.

