IRGC's second statement: Strategic centers of occupied territories were targeted; 90% of missiles hit the targets successfully

The second statement of the IRGC is as follows:

In the name of Allah, the Merciful

The Islamic Ummah of the Great Front of Resistance and the Noble Nation of Islamic Iran following the previous statement, your sons in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, according to the promises made by the officials of the Islamic Republic and the military commanders; with the help of other armed forces during the Sadeq 2 operation with code Ya Rasulullah.

They targeted strategic centers inside the occupied territories with missiles made by the sons of Islamic Iran.

In this operation, some air force and radar bases; the centers of conspiracy and planning of assassination against the leaders of the resistance, especially the martyr Dr. Ismail Haniyeh and the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the military commanders of Hezbollah, the Islamic resistance of Palestine, and the commanders of the Revolutionary Guards were hit.

It pointed out despite the fact that this area was protected by the most advanced and large-scale defense systems, 90% of the missiles hit the targets successfully, and the Zionist regime is terrified of the intelligence and operational dominance of the Islamic Republic.

This operation was carried out within the framework of the right of legitimate defense and based on international laws, and any stupidity of the enemy will be answered in a destructive and regrettable manner, the statement added.

Public relations of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

2050