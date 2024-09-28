Iran receives bodies of 98 martyrs

The martyrs ascended to martyrdom in Operation Before the Dawn, Operation Dawn-1, Operation Dawn-6, Operation Kheibar, Operation Badr, and Operation Karbala-5, said General Mohammad Baqerzadeh, the head of the searching committee responsible for finding the bodies of the 1980-88 Iranian martyrs.

The bodies will be dispatched to the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz and then will be transferred to Tehran, General Baqerzadeh noted.

Reportedly, Iraq’s eight years of imposed war claimed the lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left nearly 600,000 war-disabled. Also, about 43,000 Iranians were prisoners of war in Iraq and many others were missing.

