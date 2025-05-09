200 sirens sound in Israel following Yemen missile attack

Israeli media outlets reported that intense blasts were heard deep in the occupied territories of Palestine, prompting the activation of sirens and air defense systems in Tel Aviv and other areas following Yemen’s missile attack.

Israeli sources confirmed that the regime’s military is investigating the source and extent of this incident. Following this missile strike, millions of Israeli settlers sought refuge in shelters.

Sirens also sounded at Ben Gurion International Airport and in surrounding areas, leading to the suspension of all flights to and from the airport.

Yemeni sources said that these explosions resulted from a long-range missile fired from Yemen targeting the Palestinian occupied territories.

On Tuesday, Oman declared that Yemen and the U.S. agreed to a ceasefire. However, Yemeni officials said that this agreement pertains only to the American naval fleet and does not apply to the Israeli regime’s occupied lands or its vessels in the Red Sea.

On Friday, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis gathered in Al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a, declaring the ceasefire a clear defeat for Washington and issuing a warning to Tel Aviv about its future failures.

Protesters said that the U.S. halted its airstrikes against Yemen without achieving any of its objectives, and failed to support Israeli vessels.

They also emphasized the need for ongoing support for Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, threatening Israel with an all-out confrontation.

