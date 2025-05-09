Araqchi arrives in Mashhad after two-day visit to India

Mashhad, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in the holy city of Mashhad after a two-day visit to New Delhi, which included meetings with top officials amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions.

Araqchi arrived at Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad Airport at dawn on Friday to return to the capital after a short pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

The foreign minister had visited the holy city of Qom and the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (PBUH) at the end of his trip to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Araqchi, leading a diplomatic delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to engage in discussions with senior Indian officials on matters of mutual interest, as well as regional and international developments.

During his visit, the foreign minister met with India’s President Droupadi Murmu, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

