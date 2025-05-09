Trump decides to cut ties with Netanyahu over manipulation concerns: Report

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to break off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over manipulation concerns.

Yanir Cozin, a correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, said in a post on his X account on Thursday that the U.S. president made the decision after close associates told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that he believes Netanyahu is manipulating him.

Cozin cited the Netanyahu administration’s failure to present a concrete plan regarding Iran, Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, and Gaza as the reason behind the worsening Trump-Netanyahu relationship.

Anadolu news agency quoted an Israeli official as saying that Dermer’s tone during recent talks with top Republican figures about what Trump should do was seen as “arrogant” and “unhelpful.”

The official said that people around Trump told him that “Netanyahu was manipulating him.”

“There is nothing Trump hates more than being portrayed as a fool or someone being played. That’s why he decided to cut contact with Netanyahu,” the official added.

The report comes as Iran and the United States have held three rounds of indirect talks on the former’s nuclear program. Iran has condemned attempts by others, particularly Netanyahu, to sabotage the negotiations.

