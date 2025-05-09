May 9, 2025, 3:04 PM
Foreign Minister Araqchi set to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Araqchi’s visits are in line with Iran’s consistent policy of strengthening ties with neighboring countries, said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced.

Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters on Friday that Araqchi’s visits are in line with the Islamic Republic’s consistent policy of strengthening ties with neighboring countries.

He said the foreign minister is scheduled to meet with senior Saudi officials in Riyadh.

Baqaei added that Araqchi will also head to Doha on Saturday evening to take part in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates next week, after a possible fourth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

