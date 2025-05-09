‘Utter desperation’: Tehran blasts Netanyahu-led nuclear smear to sabotage U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has strongly rebuked a recent Fox News report alleging the existence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons facility, dismissing it as a recycled disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

In an X post at dawn on Friday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dismissed the new allegations, saying it was part of a pattern of fabricated intelligence timed to coincide with diplomatic efforts.

“Like clockwork, more Very Scary Satellite Images are being circulated as Iran-U.S. indirect nuclear talks are set to resume,” he wrote.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was manipulating U.S. President Donald Trump under his “Determining What @realdonaldtrump Can & Cannot Do” policy.

“This time, he is using Saddam’s Iranian henchmen,” he said, referring to the anti-Iran terror group Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO). “They may come cheap, but hiring a literal cult only conveys utter desperation.”

The Iranian U.N. mission echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the MKO has a long history of fabricating intelligence to gain recognition and influence Western policy.

“The modus operandi of the terrorist cult known as the MKO demonstrates that it—in a desperate pursuit of recognition—furnishes fabricated reports, disguised as so-called intelligence findings, to Western intelligence services, including those of the United States,” the mission said in a statement shared on X.

“However, once such agencies come to discern the utter unreliability of the absurd reports churned out by the MKO terrorist cult, it then seeks out its next clientele among Western media outlets, aiming to exploit those platforms in order to ride the tide of media momentum.”

The statements came after Fox News published satellite imagery purportedly showing a clandestine Iranian nuclear weapons facility. The report, citing the MKO as its source, claimed that the facility is part of Iran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons capabilities.

The report comes as Iran and the United States have held three rounds of indirect talks on the former’s nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes and has consistently called out disinformation campaigns aimed at derailing diplomatic progress.

4354