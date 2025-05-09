Iran’s Embassy in the Vatican offers congratulations on new pope’s election

London, IRNA – The Iranian Embassy to the Holy See shared its congratulations on its X account, expressing best wishes to all faithful members of the Catholic Church following the Cardinal Robert Prevost’s selection as Pope and Leader of the universal Catholic Church.

The embassy also expressed its hope that during this new pontificate, people will witness the Pope's strong commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding among religions, as well as promoting peace, social justice, and the eradication of oppression and injustice worldwide.

On Thursday, Cardinal Prevost was elected as the successor to the late Pope Francis after two days of discussions and voting among the cardinals. The new pope, named Leo XIV, is 69 years old and comes from Chicago, Illinois. He is the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

When Prevost was a cardinal, he dedicated many years to service in Latin America, spending a decade in Trujillo, Peru, and most recently, Prevost served as the bishop in Chiclayo from 2014 until 2023.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, known as Pope Francis, passed away at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke, following a recent recovery from pneumonia.

