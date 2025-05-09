Iran is not the only state enriching uranium without having nuclear arms: Official

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is not the only country in the world that enriches uranium but does not have a nuclear weapons program, an official at the country’s nuclear energy organization says.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, who is the director of international, legal and parliamentary affairs at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Friday that a recent remark by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that only countries that have nuclear weapons carry out enrichment was wrong.

The official said that countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, and Germany do not possess nuclear arms but they enrich uranium.

U.S. officials, he said, must study the subjects that they speak about before they speak about them.

