IRGC chief warns: Any attack’s origin will be our attack’s destination

Tehran, IRNA – The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that the origin of any aggression against Iran will be turned into the destination of the country’s response.

Speaking at the unveiling of a subterranean drone base operated by the IRGC Navy, Major General Hossein Salami said Iran’s show of force aims to correct miscalculations by adversaries and prevent reckless decisions based on ignorance of Iran’s true capabilities.

“Any point, in any land, that becomes the origin of aggression against us will become the destination of our response – that origin will be turned into a destination,” Salami asserted.

“Our doctrine dictates that we strike at any point from which our interests are targeted, as well as any other point where our enemy’s interests lie,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Salami said the IRGC Navy is structured for confrontation with extra-regional powers and is capable of conducting a self-sustained war over extended periods.

He said that the force possesses precision-guided ballistic and cruise missiles capable of striking both fixed and mobile targets.

Salami said the drone fleet on display represents only a fraction of the IRGC Navy’s capabilities and features some of the world’s most advanced UAV technologies, giving commanders flexibility and precision in combat operations.

