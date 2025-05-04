Major General Salami says IRGC will not retreat against any enemy

May 4, 2025, 1:44 PM
Tehran, IRNA – Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the IRGC has been formed for victory and will not retreat against any enemy.
Speaking in a ceremony to mark National Teachers Day on Sunday, Major General Salami described IRGC as a unique organization.

The IRGC is an institution that must maintain a dynamic, innovative, and creative mindset to effectively understand environmental changes, he added.

He noted that the IRGC should decode enemy’s mindsets and predict their moves.

