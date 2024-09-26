Pezeshkian: Iran pursuing political, economic diplomacy with world

Pezeshkian made the comment on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday at the end of his trip to the United States where he addressed the UN General Assembly session and held separate meetings with world leaders. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also in New York and has met with UN officials and diplomats of other countries.

The president said in his post that simultaneously with the meetings of him and foreign minister with international and regional officials in New York, negotiations between Iran’s economy minister and Asian countries are underway in Uzbekistan as well.

“In the coming days, the first vice president will also leave for Pakistan and Armenia”, Pezeshkian said, expressing hope that all those trips leave a positive effect on the livelihood of the Iranian people.

“The 14th administration, from the West to the East, from New York to Samarkand, seeks political and economic diplomacy with the world, and we will interact with the East and the West based on national interests, as we have promised.”

4208**4194