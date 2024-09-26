Pezeshkian leaves New York after attending UNGA session

Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation headed home early on Thursday.

Before his departure, the president met with the Iranian residents of the United States, telling them that his administration aims to make Iranians live with dignity and respect both inside and outside of the country.

Pezeshkian held a separate meeting with Iranian political elites in the US as well.

He said at the meeting that Iranian elites, scientists, manufacturers and investors, wherever they live in the world, are respected for the Iranian government.

Pezeshkian added that his administration is of the belief that it can find new ways to resolve the country’s problems with the help of the Iranian people living in every corner of the world.

During his stay in New York, the Iranian president made a speech at the UN General Assembly in his first appearance there since he was elected president in July.

He also held diplomatic meetings with world leaders on Iran’s ties with their respected countries as well as international developments and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

