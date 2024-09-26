Transparent dialogue needed to resolve concerns, develop ties: Iran pres.

Masound Pezeshkian made the remarks while meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on the last day of his trip to New York on Wednesday local time.

He, while referring to UN slogans of peace, security and human dignity, Pezeshkian told his Bulgarian counterpart that security and stability are prerequisites for developing and preserving human dignity.

He also underlined the century-old relations between two countries and emphasized the need to enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian also referred to Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, including the regime’s assassination of Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh on the first day of his work as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying the Zionist regime is seeking to disrupt regional peace and security and spread war and conflict.

The Bulgarian president, for his part, said his country has very extensive and high-level relations with Iran, and is ready and interested in reviving these relations.

Radev expressed his satisfaction over Iran’s determination to restore relations with the European Union, saying that dialogue is the only way to resolve conflicts and differences, including on the nuclear issue. has sent

While expressing deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, he said that Bulgaria has urged all countries, including EU to help stop the Israeli attacks immediately.

4399