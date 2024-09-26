Iran's practical plan for future of Palestine

Foreign and Western media try to reflect Iran's positions distorted and fragmented or summarized to the world. The tribune of the General Assembly, with the presence of various world media, takes this opportunity from some media outlets that try to direct public opinion towards their goals by distorting the facts.

Pezeshkian in his speech, after clearly stating the crimes of the Zionist regime, elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran's solution to the Palestinian issue based on holding a referendum in the occupied territories.

The fact is that if just and sustainable peace is to be established in West Asia, the Palestinian people must have the right to choose and determine their own fate through public votes and holding a referendum.

First of all, Iran's plan rejects a two-state solution that has been proposed by the United States and the United Nations. Despite the fact that some Arab countries have hoped for it, it cannot be implemented. This plan cannot be implemented because the Zionist regime is against the formation of a Palestinian state, and all of Israel's criminal efforts to invade Palestine, the destruction of Gaza, the pressure on the West Bank and the attack on Lebanon are meant to prevent the implementation of the two-government plan.

This plan will not lead to stable and just peace, because with Israel's protection in the region, one can never hope for peace and security. On the other hand, the Zionist regime is looking for a one-state plan and claims that there should be a Zionist government ruling on this entire land, this idea is also not practical and the Palestinian people and the axis of resistance will not allow such a plan to be implemented,

Paying attention to the impracticality of the two existing plans, Iran's plan based on democratic principles and referring to public votes, is completely defendable, and the introduction of this plan by Iran’s president at the United Nations General Assembly should be done in the future with different methods.

The order of the diplomatic system has been placed and explained to the world. Iran's plan for the future of Palestine should be put on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in different ways and should be further explained to the world.

