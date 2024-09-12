Iran summons European envoys in row over alleged missile transfer to Russia

The ministry separately summoned the European diplomats on Thursday over their governments’ allegations of transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Majid Nili, the director general of the ministry’s department for Western European Affairs, lodged Iran’s protest and strongly condemned the “destructive statements and actions” by the four Western states.

“Insistence on adopting such positions and measures is seen in line with the continuation of the West’s hostile policy against the Iranian people, which of course will receive an appropriate response by the Islamic Republic of Iran”, he said.

The foreign ministry official reiterated Iran’s stance over the Ukraine war, – which according to Iranian officials seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict – saying that any allegations of transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia are “totally unfounded and false”.

He noted that the US and some of its European allies speak of peace and security while they are a source of tension in the world through selling lethal weapons including those to the Zionist regime.

The British, French, German and Dutch diplomats promised to convey Iran’s protest to their capitals.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 20 Iranian individuals, entities, and ships over involvement in the alleged transfer of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Britain, France, and Germany have also announced that they “will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services with Iran”, while they “will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air.”

