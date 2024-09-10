Sep 11, 2024, 12:48 AM
Spokesman strongly condemns unusual statement by UK, France, Germany against Iran

Spokesman strongly condemns unusual statement by UK, France, Germany against Iran

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the unusual statement of the foreign ministers of the UK, France and Germany regarding the cancellation of bilateral agreements for the provision of air services to Iran and the sanctioning of Iran Air under the pretext of alleged interference in the Ukraine conflict.

"This action by the three European states is the continuation of West's hostile policy and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, which will face the corresponding and proportionate action of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Kanaani said.

Affirming the clear and announced position of Iran vis-a-vis the Ukraine conflict, Kanaani added that as it was emphasized before, any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false.

He said that the US and the three European states are the main source of weapons for the Zionist regime and partners in the massive massacre of the Palestinian people and genocide in Gaza, and they must answer for their wrong policies.

