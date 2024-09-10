Spokesman strongly condemns unusual statement by UK, France, Germany against Iran

"This action by the three European states is the continuation of West's hostile policy and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, which will face the corresponding and proportionate action of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Kanaani said.

Affirming the clear and announced position of Iran vis-a-vis the Ukraine conflict, Kanaani added that as it was emphasized before, any claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely baseless and false.

He said that the US and the three European states are the main source of weapons for the Zionist regime and partners in the massive massacre of the Palestinian people and genocide in Gaza, and they must answer for their wrong policies.

