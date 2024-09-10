US sanctions 20 individuals, entities and ships in Iran and Russia

The US Department of Treasury added that in late 2023, Iran and Russia signed a contract to supply hundreds of missiles.

It further claimed that in the summer of 2024, theRussian military personnel were trained by Iranian personnel on the use of these Project 360 ballistic missiles, and from early September 2024, Russia received the first shipment of these missiles from Iran.

"Concurrent with the US sanctions, international partners of the US are announcing measures that will not allow Iran Air to operate in their airspace in the future and are pursuing the identification of individuals, entities and ships based in Iran and Russia that are involved in the transfer of Iran's aid," it added.

The US Department of Treasury continued that the US Department of State simultaneously sanctions three entities, including Iran Air, and designates five ships involved in sending Iran's weapons systems to Russia as blocked assets.

