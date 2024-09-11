Iran refutes delivering ballistic missile to Russia

Araghchi wrote on his X account on Wednesday, "Once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic," emphasizing that "Iran has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia".

He added, “Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make & supposedly sell sophisticated arms?”

Sanctions are not a solution, but part of the problem, he further noted.

A report by CNN, citing unnamed sources, stated that Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in military operations in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly denied the accusations leveled by the media and some Western countries about supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

Last week, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN dismissed reports, and said, “Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane.”

Separately, Iran’s ambassador to the UN categorically rejected “baseless and misleading” such allegations in identical letters to the UN chief and the Security Council president.

Amir-Saeed Iravani in his letter called it "ridiculous" that the countries that are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict and have significantly contributed to its escalation through providing advanced weapons, had brazenly made such baseless claims against Iran.

