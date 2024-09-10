E3 impose new sanctions on Iran for alleged transfer of missiles to Russia

In a joint statement which was published on the website of Germany’s foreign ministry, the E3 said that they see the transfer of missiles as a direct threat to European security.

“This is a further escalation of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

“We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran,” the statement said, adding that they also pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

The statement further said that the three European countries will also work towards imposing sanctions on Iran’s flagship carrier, Iran Air.

Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims about their military cooperation on the war in Ukraine as baseless.

