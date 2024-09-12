Russian president, Iran top security official meet in St. Petersburg

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 14th summit of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors, which was held in St. Petersburg on September 10-12.

The Iranian official has also met with his counterparts from BRICS member states namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the UAE, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Ahmadian addressed the summit on Wednesday when he proposed the formation of a security commission exclusive to BRICS, which is tasked with defining mechanisms for joint cooperation aimed at countering common global threats.

