Iran urges BRICS actions to stop Zionist crimes

"Unfortunately, for about a year, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime, with the support of the United States and some Western governments, has killed tens of thousands of civilians, children and women”, said Ahmadian, while addressing the summit in St. Petersburg, according to IRNA's Wednesday evening report.

The regime’s disregard to the demands of the global community, putting international peace and security at risk, he further said.

The Iranian security chief urged the officials of the BRICS group of emerging countries to help in any way possible to end the cruelty and crimes of the usurping Zionist regime.

Ahmadian also proposed to include in the final statement of the BRICS meeting, the request for the permanent cessation of war and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza and the West Bank, and the exchange of captives and prisoners.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council expressed his appreciation for the actions of the South African government and some other countries present in the meeting by filing cases in international legal courts against the Israeli genocide and crimes against Palestinians and extended the support of the Islamic Republic in this regard.

4399