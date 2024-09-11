14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials kicks off in St. Petersburg

Ahmadian left Tehran on Tuesday morning for St. Petersburg to attend a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues.

Upon arrival at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Iran's top security official was welcomed by senior Russian authorities.

Kazem Jalali, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, took part in the welcoming ceremony.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmadian held talks with his Russian counterpart in a meeting in which he voiced Iran's readiness to increase cooperation in all fields, especially in the sphere of economy.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name of the “BRIC” group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it “BRICS”.

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

7129**4354