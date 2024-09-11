Iran proposes formation of joint BRICS security body to address common threats

Ahmadian proposed the initiative on Wednesday as he addressed a meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors, which is held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on September 10-12.

The Iranian official said that peace and security in the world have been weakened, and international security and political bodies have turned ineffective because of attempts by the US and some of its Western allies to make up for their failures through terror, sanctions and creating tensions among countries.

BRICS’s power is increasing in the world, with the group playing an effective role in global equations, he noted, adding that the great step taken by BRICS to make the world leave behind a unipolar order is a historic move that requires more synergy in order for further steps to be taken.

“My proposal is to establish a security structure exclusive to BRICS, under the title "BRICS Security Commission", and to define joint cooperation mechanisms for international peace and security to deal with common threats such as terrorism and extremism”, the Iranian official said.

Ahmadian added that BRICS countries can also pave the way for a new security order in the world while they work on enhancing economic cooperation.

4194