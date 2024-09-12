Iraq's senior official keens on cementing all-out ties with Iran

Al-Mandalawi on Wednesday held a meeting with Iran's President Maoud Pezeshkian who is on a state visit to Iraq.

Senior Iraqi lawmaker said that the recently signed agreements between the two sides will significantly advance development and broaden partnership opportunities between the two nations.

The Prime Minister, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, several parliamentary leaders, and various lawmakers and ministers attended the meeting.

Al-Mandalawi emphasized the deep ties between the two neighboring countries and peoples, stressing the importance of leveraging these relationships to enhance cooperation across all sectors to achieve mutual interests.

The statement highlighted that the memorandums of understanding signed across various fields, including economics, trade, agriculture, services, communications, youth, sports, and religious tourism, are expected to drive development and open broader avenues for partnership between Iraq and Iran.

The meeting also focused on activating strategic plans and bilateral agreements, particularly in security and economic areas, including border control and anti-smuggling efforts.

Both sides condemned the Israeli actions against civilians in Gaza and reiterated their support for the Palestinian right to an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian has arrived in the Iraqi capital to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Pezeshkian met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Iran's president held a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, emphasizing the urgent need for implementing security cooperation agreements between the Islamic Republic and Iraq.

After his formal meetings, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shia Muslims, in Najaf; and Imam Hussain (AS), the third Imam, in Karbala.

Also, the president will tour some of the Iranian-run projects in Basra, southern Iraq; then he will leave for the Iraqi Kurdistan region in the north of the neighboring state.

