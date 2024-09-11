Iran president stresses removal of obstacles on trade with Iraq

The president, who is on an official visit to Iraq, made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian businesspeople active in the Arab country on Wednesday.

“We have come to Baghdad to facilitate things for Iranian merchants, businesspeople and investors in Iraq,” he said.

The president added that he had “positive” talks earlier in the day with the Iraqi prime minister on bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

President of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), who was also present at the meeting, said that trade cooperation with Iraq have to move towards further investments.

Putting the current level of trade between Iran and Iraq at $12 billion, Samad Hassanzadeh said that the figure can be increased to $20 billion.

He noted that Iran can make investment in different Iraqi sectors including, agriculture, petrochemicals, plastic, glass, shoes and clothes.

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq also addressed the meeting, referring to Iraq as a key trade partner of Iran.

He said that Iran’s oil exports to Iraq account for some 20% of the total trade exchanges between the two nations.

The ambassador invited the Iranian businesspeople to make investment in Iraq, noting that the country has good potential for investment.

A number of Iranian economic operators present at the meeting also talked about the problems impeding the increase of trade exchanges and investment in Iraq.

