14 cooperation documents signed between Iran and Iraq

The cooperation documents were signed in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital today.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office, by publishing a statement and photos of the signing ceremony of cooperation documents, announced that these documents are in the fields of training specialist forces, sports and youth, cultural and artistic exchanges and historical monuments, education, media, communications, sending convoys, religious tourism, agriculture and natural resources, post office, social support, training of technical-engineering forces, upgrading the level of skilled labor forces and finally cooperation between chambers of commerce of the two countries.

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian has arrived in the Iraqi capital to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to the neighboring country Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

The welcoming ceremony was held on Wednesday morning upon the arrival of President Pezeshkian at the Baghdad International Airport.

After his formal meetings, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shia Muslims, in Najaf; and Imam Hussain (AS), the third Imam, in Karbala.

Also, the president will tour some of the Iranian-run projects in Basra, southern Iraq; then he will leave for the Iraqi Kurdistan region in the north of the neighboring state.

