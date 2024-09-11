President Pezeshkian meets top Iraqi judicial official

Pezeshkian held talks with Faeq Zaidan later in the day, following meetings with other top Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid.

The Iranian president, who is heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, also met with Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement and members of the Coordination Framework, an umbrella bloc of Iraqi Shia parties.

Pezeshkian decries Gaza crimes

Also on Wednesday, the president met with Iranians living in Iraq.

During the meeting, which took place at the cultural section of the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad, Pezeshkian touched upon the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

He said that the regime continues to kill Palestinians under the excuse of defending itself, while the world is keeping silent on the crimes being committed against the civilian population in Gaza.

Pezeshkian added that another reason behind the continuous Israeli crimes is that Muslim nations are not united to bring an end to those atrocities.

The president spoke about US sanctions on Iran as well, saying that the country can resolve its problems through national unity and relying on Islamic teachings.

