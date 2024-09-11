President Pezeshkian terms Iran-Iraqi Kurdistan ties good

Speaking to local Kurdish Rudaw media after arriving in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on a state visit on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said in Kurdish that he plans to visit the Kurdistan Region as part of his visit to Iraq.

"The current relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are good, and we are working to strengthen them with God's help," added the Iranian president.

He further mentioned, "During this trip, we will discuss all security, economic, political, scientific, and cultural issues."

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day for a three-day state visit that will also take him to the cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region, as well as the southern city of Basra, Iraq's economic capital.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

On the way from the airport to the presidential palace, Pezeshkian visited a memorial site dedicated to martyrs of resistance General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad early in 2020.

In his first official meeting, Pezeshkian met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

He then sat down with al-Sudani to discuss regional developments, including the Israeli genocide in Gaza, as well as mutual cooperation in various sectors, especially security and trade. The two proceeded to hold a joint press conference after their meeting.

After his official engagements in Baghdad, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala for religious observances. His visit comes just two weeks after the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, during which Iraqi hospitality was put on display for millions of pilgrims from Iran and other countries.

The president is also scheduled to tour Basra, the economic and commercial capital of Iraq. The trip includes visits to Basra's commercial and oil ports, the main export terminals, and discussions with Iranian traders in the city.

