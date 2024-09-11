Iran president calls for implementation of security pacts with Iraq

In a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Wednesday, he stated that such measures are essential to combat terrorism and adversaries that have previously targeted the stability and security of the region.

President Pezeshkian, who arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day on his first state visit abroad, expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received in the Iraqi capital, and said he had productive discussions with Iraqi leaders.

During the conference, the Iranian president announced the signing of 14 cooperation agreements, which he described as a starting point for further enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Pointing to the Israeli aggression in Gaza, Pezeshkian said the genocide of Palestinians has unmasked the true nature of Western governments who claim to be advocates of human rights while simultaneously backing the occupying regime.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani echoed Pezeshkian's sentiments, calling the relationship between Iran and Iraq deep-rooted and historic. He said the geographical proximity of the two countries could serve as a catalyst for further strengthening bilateral ties.

Al-Sudani also acknowledged the importance of the newly-signed agreements, viewing them as a foundation for future cooperation.

He expressed gratitude to Iran for its assistance in facilitating gas purchases from Turkmenistan, despite the ongoing challenges posed by international sanctions against Tehran.

Additionally, the Iraqi prime minister said that both governments opposed any extension of the war in Gaza into other parts of the region.

“We have talked a lot about the importance of stability; this stability is threatened by the Zionist aggression in Gaza,” al-Sudani noted.

4353**2050