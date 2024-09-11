Iran's President delivers Supreme Leader’s message to Iraqi PM

In this Arabic message on the plaque, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi nation and government for their unwavering and continuous efforts in welcoming pilgrims during the Arbaeen rituals.

The Supreme Leader praised the Iraqi people and government for their unique and unparalleled hospitality towards the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (PBUH) at mawkibs during this year's Arbaeen ceremonies.

He emphasized the significance of providing security and ensuring the health of tens of millions of pilgrims in today's insecure world and extended special thanks to the Iraqi government officials, scholars, and Marja for their role in ensuring the safety and tranquility of all pilgrims.

Ayatollah Khamenei also commended the Iraqi nation for demonstrating Islamic dignity through their exemplary behavior and actions in welcoming the Arbaeen pilgrims.

