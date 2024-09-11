Pezeshkian to visit Iraq’s Kurdistan region in first such trip since 1979

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day for a three-day state visit that will also take him to the cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region, as well as the southern city of Basra, Iraq's economic capital.

Upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

On the way from the airport to the presidential palace, Pezeshkian visited a memorial site dedicated to martyrs of resistance General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad early in 2020.

In his first official meeting, Pezeshkian met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

He then sat down with al-Sudani to discuss regional developments, including the Israeli genocide in Gaza, as well as mutual cooperation in various sectors, especially security and trade. The two proceeded to hold a joint press conference after their meeting.

After his official engagements in Baghdad, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala for religious observances. His visit comes just two weeks after the conclusion of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, during which Iraqi hospitality was put on display for millions of pilgrims from Iran and other countries.

The president is also scheduled to tour Basra, the economic and commercial capital of Iraq. The trip includes visits to Basra's commercial and oil ports, the main export terminals, and discussions with Iranian traders in the city.

Ali Abedi, Iran’s consul general in Basra, noted that this is the first time an Iranian president will visit Basra in at least 100 years.

The completion of the Basra–Shalamcheh rail line will be a key focus during Pezeshkian's visit to the southern city. This project, which spans only 32 kilometers, has been pursued by consecutive Iranian governments but has been beset by delays and slow progress for years.

The Tehran-Baghdad relationship is of strategic importance, particularly in light of Iran's assistance to Iraq in combating the Daesh terrorist group.

Iraq is also Iran's main trading partner, importing $10 billion worth of goods, including pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, construction materials, and food items. Plans are underway to increase the current trade volume to $20 billion by 2028.

