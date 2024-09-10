Sep 10, 2024, 2:15 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85592555
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Two Israeli soldiers injured by Egyptian farmer: Report

Sep 10, 2024, 2:15 PM
News ID: 85592555
Two Israeli soldiers injured by Egyptian farmer: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Israeli sources have reported late that two Zionist soldiers have been injured in a farmer's attack on the Egyptian-Gaza border.

The farmer ran over the two soldiers by a tractor in northern Rafah, the Palestinian Sama news agency reported on Monday.

The Zionist regime announced that the Egyptian farmer was shot before he can run away.

Earlier on Sunday, the Zionist regime's media reported that an anti-Zionist operation took place in the area of the Allenby crossing on the border of the occupied West Bank and Jordan, during which three Zionists were killed.

The regime's emergency organization also confirmed the death of the three settlers, announcing that they were killed during the shooting at the crossing.

Some news sources said that the shooter was the driver of a Jordanian truck who entered the crossing from inside Jordanian territory.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .