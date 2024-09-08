3 Zionists killed in West Bank operation

The Zionist regime's media reported on Sunday that an anti-Zionist operation took place in the area of the Allenby crossing on the border of the occupied West Bank and Jordan, during which three Zionists were killed.

The regime's emergency organization also confirmed the death of the three settlers, announcing that they were killed during the shooting at the crossing.

On the other hand, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that it is not unlikely the three killed were the regime's military forces.

The Zionist media also reported that the occupying forces gunned the shooter down, but his identity is still unknown.

Some news sources said that the shooter was the driver of a Jordanian truck who entered the crossing from inside Jordanian territory.

Recently, in another anti-Zionist operation, a bus was shot at in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil, which led to the killing of three settlers.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian fighters in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds have also carried out operations in response to the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime's army against the residents of Gaza.

