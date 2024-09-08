Resistance groups hail anti-Zionist operation in West Bank border with Jordan

In a statement on Sunday after an earlier anti-Israeli operation near the King Hussein Bridge (Karama/Allenby Crossing), the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas described the border crossing operation as a response to the crimes of the occupying forces in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Hamas stated that the recent anti-Israeli operation confirms Arab nations' opposition to the occupation regime and its crimes, as well as their support for the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Hamas has urged Arab and Islamic nations to rise up against the genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the brutal attacks on the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the "heroic" operation and regarded it as a representation of the mindset in Jordan and the Arab world.

The statement said, "This heroic act is the most honest interpretation of the feelings of the Jordanian nation, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations towards the brutal killings committed by the Zionist enemy."

Additionally, in a separate statement, the Iraqi resistance group Kata’ib Hezbollah praised the anti-Israeli operation.

They highlighted that such operations show that the support of the free nations in the region for the oppressed Palestinian people will not be halted, despite the challenges, restrictions, and oppression of the authoritarian regimes.

The Zionist regime's media reported on Sunday that an anti-Zionist operation took place in the area of the Allenby crossing on the border of the occupied West Bank and Jordan, during which three Zionists were killed.

The regime's emergency organization also confirmed the death of the three settlers, announcing that they were killed during the shooting at the crossing.

Some news sources said that the shooter was the driver of a Jordanian truck who entered the crossing from inside Jordanian territory.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian fighters in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds have also carried out operations in response to the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime's army against the residents of Gaza.

