Yemen says shots down US MQ-9 drone

The US drone was shot down when it was spying and taking hostile measures over Saada in northwest of Yemen, Saree said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saree went on to say that the US drone was the second the Yemeni forces downed during the past 72 hours.

In his remarks, the Yemeni spokesperson hailed the anti-Israel operation carried out by Maher al-Jazi, the Jordanian citizen who was martyred on border crossings with West Bank, and killed three Zionists.

Saree noted that the Islamic Ummah performs its religious and ethical duty to support the Palestinian people, nearly 41,000 of whom have been killed in Gaza since the last October.

Yemen will continue its military operations against Israel until the regime ceases aggression against Gaza and lifts siege of the Strip, he underlined.

From the outset of war in Gaza, the resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen have been carrying out anti-Israel operations in support of the Palestinian people and in order to reduce pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.

