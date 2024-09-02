Yemeni army hits another Israel-bound ship

We directly hit the ship named Blue Lagoon in the Red Sea using missiles and drones, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said as reported by Yemen’s Al-Masirah news network on Monday night.

It was not immediately known about the damage but he stated that the company that owns this ship had violated the ban imposed on Israeli or Israel-linked vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas.

This operation was carried out jointly with Yemen’s missile, sea and air units, Saree said, adding that “once again, we warn all the companies that have dealings with the Zionist regime that their ships will be targeted while passing through the area declared for naval operations, regardless of the destination”.

Saree reaffirmed that Yemen’s operation is to help the oppressed Palestinian nation and their courageous resistance and will continue until the end of the Israel aggression and the lifting of the blockade on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni army has conducted dozens of operations against ships of this regime or the ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea over the past 10 months.

Recently, Al-Mayadeen network, quoting a Yemeni source, reported an unprecedented decrease in the traffic of American and British ships to occupied Palestine after the Zionist regime's invasion of Hudaydah as panic prevails among shipping companies.

