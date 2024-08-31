Yemen says Israel-bound ship hit in Gulf of Aden

The announcement was made by the Yemeni Army Spokesman Yahya Saree on Saturday.

He said that Libera-flagged Groton ship was targeted in the Gulf of Aden because its owner company violated a Yemeni ban on ships entering ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemen’s “naval, UAV, and missile forces” participated in the operation, and “the ship was hit accurately and directly”, he added.

Saree also said that the Saturday attack was the second on Groton ship this month. The vessel was first targeted on August 3, he added.

The spokesman further noted that the Yemeni armed forces will continue their maritime operations in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank until Israel stops its aggression and lifts its siege on Gaza.

Yemen began its pro-Palestine operations in mid-November and has continued them despite airstrikes by the US and the UK on Yemeni territory, which have been ongoing since mid-January.

Yemen says the strikes by the two Western states are aimed at supporting the Israeli regime.

4194