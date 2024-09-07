Sep 7, 2024, 11:38 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85589800
T T
0 Persons

Tags

President Pezeshkian meets army commanders, hails Iran defense power

Sep 7, 2024, 11:38 PM
News ID: 85589800
President Pezeshkian meets army commanders, hails Iran defense power

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed the country’s defense power for creating security and protecting people in the face of external threats.

Pezeshkian on Saturday held a meeting with army commanders in Tehran. He criticized the countries, which claim to be champions of human rights, for their silence on crimes being committed against civilians in Gaza.

The president said that similar crimes could have been committed against the Iranian people, if the country had not enhanced its defense power.

He appreciated the army for contributing to create that power, saying that his administration will spare no effort to help the army strengthen further.

Pezeshkian also hailed the organized structure of the Iranian army, saying that it can serve as a model for other organizations.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .