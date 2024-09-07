President Pezeshkian meets army commanders, hails Iran defense power

Pezeshkian on Saturday held a meeting with army commanders in Tehran. He criticized the countries, which claim to be champions of human rights, for their silence on crimes being committed against civilians in Gaza.

The president said that similar crimes could have been committed against the Iranian people, if the country had not enhanced its defense power.

He appreciated the army for contributing to create that power, saying that his administration will spare no effort to help the army strengthen further.

Pezeshkian also hailed the organized structure of the Iranian army, saying that it can serve as a model for other organizations.

