President Pezeshkian tours Army university

During his visit on Saturday, the president had a meeting with senior Army commanders and toured different parts of the university.

Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi briefed the president on the main strategies of the Army to help maintain national strength and sovereignty.

A documentary was also played which further made the president familiar with the achievements and capabilities of the Iranian Army in different drone, intelligence, self-sufficiency and operational preparedness areas.

Commanders of the ground force, air defense, air force and the Navy also described their strategic measures for the president.

President Pezeshkian was also briefed about the significant role of this university during the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war against Iran and the following years.

9341**2050