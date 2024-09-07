President Pezeshkian tours IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya construction company

The President toured the complex on Saturday and was closely briefed on the projects being implemented by the company.

He also visited the headquarters’ monitoring room where he directly monitored the implementation process of several projects underway.

Pezeshkian meanwhile talked to officials of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, exploring ways of further synergy and cooperation, given the high capabilities of the company.

During his tour, the President was accompanied by IRGC Top Commander Major General Hossein Salami and Head of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters Abdurreza Abed.

Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters is active in Iran’s development projects in various fields including oil and gas as well as mining and industry.

The company says it operates with respect to the 20-year perspective of the country to accomplish its high development goals through relying on domestic capabilities.

