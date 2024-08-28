Ten Palestinians killed after Israel’s attack on northern West Bank

Those Palestinians were found shot to death in Jenin and Fara’a camps in Tubas in northern West Bank, Shehab news agency said.

The news outlets also reported the start of Israel’s broad offensive in the western part of the Jordan River.

Also, the Hebrew-language newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has published that the offensive with Israeli helicopters and fighter jets will last for several days.

In a related development, Israel Radio said the offensive is the biggest one performed in the West Bank since 2002.

The health ministry of Palestine has already reported the number of those killed in the West Bank since the outset of the war in Gaza last October as 651.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

