Zionist raid on West Bank refugee camp leaves several dead

According to IRNA, citing some media reports on Monday night, the video images also show that a column of smoke has covered the area.

Reports indicate that several people were also injured in the attack, but the exact number of the injured has not been published.

Simultaneously, the Zionist forces opened fire in the city of Idhna in also the West Bank, injuring two people. Several people inhaled gas and suffered from breathing problems after troops fired sound bombs and tear gas at the people.

Simultaneously with the start of Al-Aqsa Storm operation, Israel forces and settlers have also intensified their attacks on Palestinians, increasing destruction and creating restrictions for the people of the West Bank.

More than 640 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territories since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza back in October 7, last year.

