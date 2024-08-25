Palestinians will be final victors of fight against tyranny: Iran FM spox

The blood of the innocent Palestinians who have been killed by Israel will eventually make the Palestinian nation victorious against the regime, the spokesman said on X social media platform on Sunday that marks Arabeen.

Arbaeen is the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS) who is hailed by Muslims for his fight against the tyrant of his time Yazid.

Kanaani said that today the great lesson behind Arbaeen is to take the path of righteousness and support the oppressed people. Another lesson is the practical disavowal of the tyrants who have killed more 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza during nearly 11 months, most of them women and children, he added.

