Iran condemns US for openly supporting Israeli ‘state terrorism’

Kanaani made the remarks on Wednesday as he addressed the eighth conference on the “Models of Patience,” organized by the Association for the Defense of Victims of Terrorism to mark the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

He asserted that true peace in the world can only be achieved through justice, specifically by holding criminals and oppressors accountable.

This year, as the world reflects on the victims of terrorism, Kanaani pointed out that the Israeli regime— the world’s most notorious state terrorist—continues to commit heinous crimes against the Palestinian people, backed by countries like the US and the UK, who profess to champion human rights.

He said the rhetoric of honoring victims of terrorism at a time when Palestinian children are killed daily by Israeli forces rings hollow, especially as Western governments and international bodies continue to turn a blind eye to the unprecedented atrocities committed against humanity over the past 80 years.

Kanaani pointed out that while Western nations, particularly the US, claim to combat terrorism, they have created the most dangerous terrorist identity in the world—the Israeli regime. He also raised questions about the origins of Daesh and other terrorist groups that pose threats to nations, especially in the Islamic world, as well as those who supply the lethal weapons used by the Israeli military against Palestinians.

He also called attention to the financial and military backing of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK), a terrorist group which is responsible for the deaths of over 17,000 Iranian citizens and is currently supported by certain Western governments.

Kanaani further condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists by the Israeli regime as clear examples of state terrorism and a violation of international law, and asserted that the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad will forever stain the US reputation.

Recently, the Israeli regime, as a protectorate and strategic ally of the United States, has assassinated Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Hamas resistance movement, in violation of all international laws and regulations, he added.

In conclusion, Kanaani affirmed that the Iranian Judiciary and diplomatic apparatus will leverage all political, legal, and judicial resources at their disposal to seek justice for the victims of terrorism and their families, and to ensure accountability for the terrorists and their supporters.

