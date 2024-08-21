Zionist regime root cause of threat to regional, int’l peace, security: Iran FM spox

In reaction to the joint statement by the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand regarding the crisis in West Asia, Kanaani noted that the statement only addressed some facts while omitting other significant ones.

He highlighted the global call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the prompt and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, stressing that the international community must undertake practical and effective actions to realize this demand and compel the Zionist regime to comply with the terms.

He underscored that the joint statement from Australia and New Zealand once again demonstrated their double standards concerning fundamental human rights, international law, and regional developments.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman highlighted that the overt and covert support for a regime that has been engaged in committing genocidal war against the oppressed Palestinian people means encouraging the criminal Zionist regime to continue such horrible crimes.

Referring to the crimes committed by the Israel's regime in Palestine and at the regional level, he said that the stability and security of the region have been exposed to dangerous threats caused by criminal behaviors that violate the UN Charter and the provisions of international law by the Zionist regime, adding that the provisions of the joint statement issued by Australia and New Zealand are a clear example of turning a blind eye to the facts and deviation of the public opinion.

In a situation where the UN Security Council has failed to issue even a single statement condemning the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former leader of Hamas's politburo, by the Zionist regime due to the unwavering support of the US for the Zionist regime, the unreasonable calls from Australia and New Zealand to the Islamic Republic of Iran are considered as ignoring Iran's inherent right to retaliate against the aggressor and establish deterrence against the Zionist regime's adventurism, he noted.

Kanaani emphasized that the racist Zionist regime is the root cause of the threat to regional and international peace and security, noting that Australia and New Zealand's double-standard approach to adhering to international norms will not only fail to reduce tension in the region but also embolden the criminal Zionist regime to perpetuate its destabilizing actions in the region.

